A look at Virat Kohli's fastest ODI centuries (by balls)

The iconic India-Australia ODI series in 2013 saw Kohli in beast mode.

Against a star-studded Australian attack in Jaipur, Kohli played against his character. He came in after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 176 runs.

Kohli didn't let the run rate drop, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, still the fastest ODI ton for India Men. India chased down 360 in 43.3 overs.