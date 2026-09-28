A look at Virat Kohli's fastest ODI centuries (by balls)
What's the story
Virat Kohli once again showed his masterclass in run-chasing as India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. Kohli slammed a brilliant 139* off 88 balls, helping the Men in Blue chase down 296 in 41.4 overs. The 37-year-old broke a plethora of records with his 74-ball ton. Have a look at Kohli's fastest ODI tons (by balls).
#1
52 balls vs Australia, Jaipur, 2013
The iconic India-Australia ODI series in 2013 saw Kohli in beast mode.
Against a star-studded Australian attack in Jaipur, Kohli played against his character. He came in after openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 176 runs.
Kohli didn't let the run rate drop, smashing an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls, still the fastest ODI ton for India Men. India chased down 360 in 43.3 overs.
#2
61 balls vs Australia, Nagpur, 2013
In the same series, Kohli produced another banger, this time in the 4th ODI in Nagpur.
Chasing 351, Shikhar and Rohit stitched a 178-run stand. In came Kohli, who took India to victory with his unbeaten 115 off 66 balls (18 fours and 1 six).
While Kohli and MS Dhoni brought India home in 49.3 overs, the former's 61-ball ton scripted history.
#3
74 balls vs West Indies, Thiruvananthapuram, 2026
Kohli's latest knock is now third on this elite list.
In Thiruvananthapuram, the Indian batter aced another chase with his 73-ball century. He smashed a fine 139 off 88 balls, laced with 10 fours and 9 sixes.
The stalwart shattered multiple records of Sachin Tendulkar during his knock.
Notably, Kohli has scored two more ODI centuries in less than 80 balls.