Recalling Virat Kohli's greatest captaincy moments for India
What's the story
Virat Kohli, one of modern cricket's most influential figures, enjoyed a great run as India's captain across formats. He took over the reins of the Test team from MS Dhoni in 2014 and brought a new level of aggression and discipline to the team. Under his leadership, India not only became the top-ranked Test side but also held onto that position for a record period. Kohli was also India's full-time white-ball skipper from 2017 to 2021. Let's take a look at some of his best moments as captain.
Test captaincy debut
When captain Kohli announced himself in style
Kohli had a disastrous 2014 away Test series against England, where he managed just 134 runs across 10 innings.
India's next Test assignment was the away series against Australia, and Dhoni, India's then Test skipper, was unavailable for the opener.
Hence, Kohli's maiden Test as captain came in severely challenging circumstances.
Amid the heat, Kohli scored not one but twin tons in Adelaide, including a 141 in the fourth innings.
He nearly led India to a famous run chase of 364, but the visitors ultimately fell short.
Comeback win
India bounce back in Bangalore against Australia
After a humiliating defeat in Pune, India entered the second Test in Bangalore with a point to prove.
Batting first, they managed only 189 runs with KL Rahul scoring 90.
Australia gained an 87-run lead after scoring 276 runs.
However, India came back stronger in their second innings with Pujara anchoring a total of 274 runs and Ashwin dismantling the Aussie lineup for a thrilling victory by 75 runs.
Kohli's aggressive field placements was among the highlights of the game.
IND vs SA
When going gets tough, captain Kohli gets going
In the 2018 Johannesburg Test against South Africa, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis wanted the game to be called off due to the 'dangerous' nature of the pitch.
However, Kohli insisted on continuing despite his team being 0-2 down. India later won the game by 63 runs.
This triumph was another statement of Kohli's mindset.
Test series victory
India's first-ever Test win in Adelaide, 2018
The first Test of the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy was a game-changer for India.
Batting first in Adelaide, India posted 250 runs with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring a century.
Despite Australia's valiant effort, India's relentless bowling trio, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Mohammed Shami powered the visitors to a 31-run triumph.
This marked India's first-ever Test win at Adelaide and laid the foundation for their maiden Test series victory Down Under.
Landmark victory
The Lord's triumph in 2021
One of India's most riveting Test wins came under Kohli in the 2021 Lord's Test against England.
Kohli's aggression, coupled with some incredible performances, dragged England to the back foot.
KL Rahul scored a historic first-innings ton, while the lower order bolstered India in the second innings.
Chasing 272, the hosts were 44/2.
On the final day, Kohli told his players, "For the remaining 60 overs, they [England] should feel like hell out there."
And India won by 151 runs.