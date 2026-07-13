How Virat Kohli has fared against England in ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Virat Kohli, one of the greatest ODI batters, is set to return to international cricket for the first time since January this year. The 37-year-old will play a key role as India take on England in a three-match series, starting July 14. Kohli's return to white-ball cricket is especially important given India's recent 4-0 defeat in the T20I series against England. Here's how he has fared against the side.
Performance stats
Kohli's ODI career in England
Kohli made his ODI debut in England back in 2011.
From 38 ODIs against this side, he has scored an impressive 1,397 runs at an average of 41.08. His strike rate is over 88 (88.25).
Kohli has a century and 10 half-centuries against England.
His highest score is 122, which came in the iconic Pune ODI in 2017.
Information
Fourth-most runs in India-England ODIs
Kohli is currently the fourth-highest run-getter in India-England ODIs. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 37-year-old is only behind MS Dhoni (1,546), Yuvraj Singh (1,523), and Sachin Tendulkar (1,455).
Information
Second-most ODI runs for India in England
In 16 ODIs against England on English soil, Kohli has smashed 581 runs at an average of 38.73 (SR: 86.32). His tally includes a century and three half-centuries. Overall, Kohli has 1,349 ODI runs at 51.88 in England, the second-most by an Indian.
Career
Kohli's illustrious ODI career
In a stellar career, Kohli has scaled new heights across formats.
Deemed the Chase Master, the Indian batter has racked up 14,797 runs from 311 ODIs at an average of 58.71. He is only behind Tendulkar in terms of ODI runs (18,426).
Kohli remains the only batter to have slammed over 50 tons in the format. He has 54 hundreds and 77 half-centuries.