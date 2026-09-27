Virat Kohli reveals his ultimate World Cup goal: Check out
What's the story
Ahead of India's first ODI against the West Indies, batting stalwart Virat Kohli revealed his ambition to play a match-winning knock in an ICC World Cup final. The 37-year-old, who has featured in two ODI World Cup finals so far, said that while he is competitive and wants to win as many games as possible for India, the ultimate objective is winning the coveted trophy.
Competitive nature
'Winning the World Cup is more important'
Speaking to JioStar, Kohli said, "I've always been someone who, in every game that we play, wants to be the guy who wins us the game."
He stressed his competitive nature and desire to be the player who takes India across the finish line.
However, he also acknowledged that winning the World Cup is more important than individual achievements.
Career highlights
Kohli's final World Cup appearance
Kohli has played two ODI World Cup finals, winning the 2011 edition and losing to Australia in the 2023 final.
Despite Kohli's half-century, India lost the summit clash three years ago.
The upcoming edition, scheduled in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia next year, will be his last, as acknowledged by the veteran batter recently.
The impending three-match ODI series against the West Indies at home will be a tune-up to the mega event.
Performance stats
Kohli's stellar numbers
Kohli, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, is now an ODI specialist.
He has had a stellar start to the year, scoring 384 runs from six innings at an average of 64, including a century and three half-centuries.
The batting maestro has 85 centuries and 28,359 runs across formats under his belt. He is set to become the second player with 15,000 ODI runs.