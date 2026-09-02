India vs West Indies ODIs: Virat Kohli eyes these records
What's the story
After beating Sri Lanka in the two-match Test series, India will once again turn to the white-ball assignments. While Shreyas Iyer will lead India in the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, the West Indies will visit India for a limited-overs leg. With one eye on the 2027 ICC World Cup, veteran batter Virat Kohli will be crucial to India's plans. Here are the landmarks he can reach.
#1
Mount 15,000
In a stellar ODI career that began in 2008, Kohli has racked up 14,941 runs from 314 matches (302 innings) at an incredible average of 58.59.
He is set to become only the second player with 15,000 runs in the format.
Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally with a record 18,426 runs. He took 387 matches and 377 innings for 15,000 runs.
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150 half-centuries in ODIs
According to Cricinfo, Kohli currently has 233 fifty-plus scores across formats, including 148 half-centuries. As of now, only two batters have recorded over 150 half-centuries in international cricket: Tendulkar (164) and Kumar Sangakkara (153).
#3
Most runs in home ODIs
Kohli is set to break another long-standing record of Tendulkar.
Between 1990 and 2011, the latter hammered 6,976 runs in 164 home ODIs at an average of 48.11.
Kohli is the only other player with 6,000-plus runs in this regard. In 130 home ODIs, he has racked up 6,867 runs at 62.42.
In the impending series, Kohli can touch the 7,000-run mark.
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