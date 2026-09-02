India vs West Indies ODIs: Virat Kohli eyes these records

In a stellar ODI career that began in 2008, Kohli has racked up 14,941 runs from 314 matches (302 innings) at an incredible average of 58.59.

He is set to become only the second player with 15,000 runs in the format.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar tops the tally with a record 18,426 runs. He took 387 matches and 377 innings for 15,000 runs.