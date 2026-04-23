Kohli will aim to thwart GT (Image Source: X/@RCBTweets)

Virat Kohli averages 87.75 versus Gujarat Titans in IPL: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:22 pm Apr 23, 202607:22 pm

What's the story

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of the IPL 2026 season on Friday. The 7:30pm IST match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed 3rd in the standings. On the other hand, GT are 6th with three wins and three defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against GT.