Virat Kohli averages 87.75 versus Gujarat Titans in IPL: Stats
What's the story
All eyes will be on Virat Kohli when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 34 of the IPL 2026 season on Friday. The 7:30pm IST match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. RCB are placed 3rd in the standings. On the other hand, GT are 6th with three wins and three defeats. We decode Kohli's stats against GT.
Vs GT
Kohli owns three fifties and a century against GT
As per ESPNcricinfo, from 6 IPL games against GT, talisman Kohli has hit a total of 351 runs at an average of 87.75. His strike rate is 143.26. Kohli has smashed three fifties and a hundred against GT. He owns 36 fours and 11 sixes. At the Chinnaswamy, Kohli has 150 runs from three games against GT at 75 (100s: 1).
Information
Kohli's IPL 2026 numbers and overall tournament stats
In 6 matches this season, Kohli owns 247 runs at 49.40 (50s: 2). Overall in the IPL, Kohli owns 8,908 runs from 273 matches (265 innings) at 39.76. He has clobbered 65 fifties (100s: 8). Kohli is closing in on 300 IPL sixes (299).