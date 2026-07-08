WI announce squad for NZ ODIs, include U-19 star Lawes
What's the story
West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the first three ODIs of their five-match home series against New Zealand. The matches will be held in Guyana and Barbados. The highlight of the squad is the inclusion of 19-year-old left-arm wrist-spinner Vitel Lawes, who is set to make his senior debut. Shai Hope will continue to lead the side.
Rising star
Who is Vitel Lawes?
Lawes, who has been training with the senior team since the preparatory camp for the ongoing home season, was a standout performer at this year's ICC Under-19 World Cup. According to Cricbuzz, he took 10 wickets and bowled the most dot balls in the tournament. To help him transition into international cricket, spin-bowling coach Nikita Miller has been added to the team management for the Guyana leg of the series.
Team adjustments
Paul replaces Springer in the squad
The squad retains most of the players from the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica, with a few forced changes. Shimron Hetmyer is unavailable after being granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to fulfill his Major League Cricket commitments. All-rounder Shamar Springer withdrew from selection after his mother's death. Keemo Paul, who was recently added to the Test squad as cover, replaces Springer in the ODI team.
Coach's insight
Leading up to ODI World Cup
Head coach Daren Sammy said the New Zealand series is an important part of West Indies's build-up to the 2027 ODI World Cup. He emphasized that every series leading up to the 50-over World Cup is viewed as a must-win scenario. On Lawes's inclusion, Sammy said it was strategic as they continue their long-term vision of exposing players who can complement the team in conditions that best suit their skill sets.
Information
A look at WI's squad
West Indies ODI squad for first three ODIs: Shai Hope (captain), Ackeem Auguste, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, and Jayden Seales.