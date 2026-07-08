WI announce squad for NZ ODIs, include U-19 star Lawes

Rising star

Who is Vitel Lawes?

Lawes, who has been training with the senior team since the preparatory camp for the ongoing home season, was a standout performer at this year's ICC Under-19 World Cup. According to Cricbuzz, he took 10 wickets and bowled the most dot balls in the tournament. To help him transition into international cricket, spin-bowling coach Nikita Miller has been added to the team management for the Guyana leg of the series.