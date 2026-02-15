Nottingham Forest appoint Vitor Pereira as new head coach: Details

Nottingham Forest have announced the appointment of Vitor Pereira as their new head coach. The move comes after the club's decision to part ways with Sean Dyche. Pereira, a former Wolves boss, has signed an 18-month contract with the Premier League strugglers. His main task will be to steer Forest away from the relegation zone and secure their position in the top flight of English football.

Managerial changes Pereira's appointment follows Dyche sacking Pereira's appointment comes after Nottingham Forest sacked Sean Dyche following a goalless draw against bottom-placed Wolves. The Portuguese coach had been without a job since his dismissal from Wolves in November due to a poor start to the season. His first game in charge will be the UEFA Europa League play-off round first leg against Fenerbahce next week.

Career highlights Pereira previously managed Wolves Pereira is known for saving Wolves from relegation in the 2024-25 season after taking over from Gary O'Neil. However, he couldn't replicate that success this term. The Portuguese coach had a successful two-year spell at Porto, leading them to consecutive league titles. He also managed Olympiacos under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis, winning a league and cup double in 2015.

Season outlook Nottingham Forest's upcoming fixtures and relegation battle Nottingham Forest are currently three points above the relegation zone with 12 games to go. Their next match is against Fenerbahce in the Europa League play-off round first leg next week. Other upcoming fixtures include a Premier League clash with Liverpool at home on February 22, and another match against Fenerbahce in the second leg of the Europa League play-off round on February 26.

