VVS Laxman frontrunner to replace Ajit Agarkar? All we know

The report added that Agarkar was expected to get another extension by the BCCI, keeping him in charge until the end of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.

However, recent developments have complicated this assumption.

The controversy surrounding Rohit's future in the ODI format has further complicated Agarkar's position. It was reported that the third ODI against England would be Rohit's last, a claim that Saikia later refuted.