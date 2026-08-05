VVS Laxman frontrunner to replace Ajit Agarkar? All we know
What's the story
According to a Dainik Jagran report, Ajit Agarkar's tenure as India's chief selector is in jeopardy, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) considering VVS Laxman as a possible replacement. The decision comes amid the controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma's future in the ODI format. While Agarkar's contract was supposed to end in June this year, the BCCI gave him a three-month extension.
Contract details
Agarkar's contract and extension details
The report added that Agarkar was expected to get another extension by the BCCI, keeping him in charge until the end of the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
However, recent developments have complicated this assumption.
The controversy surrounding Rohit's future in the ODI format has further complicated Agarkar's position. It was reported that the third ODI against England would be Rohit's last, a claim that Saikia later refuted.
Saga
The Rohit Sharma saga
During the England ODI series, reports claimed Rohit would retire after the decider at Lord's. However, his record-breaking century changed the narrative.
Soon after, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia dismissed speculations surrounding Rohit's retirement.
"Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team, and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, the Lord's ODI won't be his last match," Saikia told PTI.
Meeting delay
Delay in review meeting adds uncertainty
The BCCI had even called for a review meeting after India's series defeats against Ireland and England, but it has not yet taken place.
The meeting was supposed to be held after the England tour, but the team has already left for Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series without any review being conducted.
This delay further adds uncertainty to Agarkar's future as chief selector.
Information
Laxman a potential successor
VVS Laxman, the current head of the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE), has emerged as a potential successor to Agarkar. The discussions are still at the "consideration stage," with a final decision expected during the BCCI's Annual General Meeting in September.