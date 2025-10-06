Jemimah Rodrigues reveals inspiration behind India's Women's WC ambitions 

Indian women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues has said that they want to win the Women's World Cup 2025 for all the pioneers of women's cricket in India. The Women in Blue have had a stellar start to their campaign, winning consecutive matches against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. India defeated their arch-rivals by a huge margin of 88 runs on Sunday at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

Team spirit 'We have created such an environment' - Jemimah Rodrigues After a stellar start to their campaign, Rodrigues praised captain Harmanpreet Kaur and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for uniting the team. She said, "We have created such an environment that everyone will go out there and give their lives out." The India batter added they want to win the trophy not just for current leaders but also for former greats like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami.

Statement Jemimah recalls legends in her statement "Yeah, I mean, first it was Mithu di (Mithali Raj) and Julhu di (Jhulan Goswami). I remember when I entered the team," she said. The batter further said the team wants to win the title for all those who have established the legacy of women's cricket in India. "We want to do it also for them, for Mithu di, for Jhulu di, for Neetu David ma'am, for all those people who have brought women's cricket to where it is today."

Match highlights A look at her innings against Pakistan Jemimah had a good outing with the bat against Pakistan after being dismissed for a golden duck in the first game against Sri Lanka. She scored 32 runs off 37 balls, hitting five fours and forming crucial partnerships with Harmanpreet (19 off 34) and Harleen Deol (46 off 65). With her innings and Richa Ghosh's late flourish (35 off 20), India posted a total of 247 runs in their allotted overs.

Bowling performance India bowlers shine in the big match India's bowling attack also shone against Pakistan, with Kranti Gaud being named Player of the Match for her impressive figures of 3/20. Deepti Sharma also chipped in with three wickets (3/45 in 9 overs). Sidra Amin top-scored for Pakistan with an innings of 81 runs off 106 balls but couldn't save her side from being bowled out for just 159 runs.