Muneeba's run-out issue has been settled: Pakistan pacer Diana Baig

Pakistan pacer Diana Baig has spoken out on the controversial run-out of opening batter Muneeba Ali during their ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match against India. The incident occurred in the fourth over of Pakistan's innings, leaving them at 6/1 while chasing a target of 248 runs. Baig said that there is no need to "talk about it now," as the matter had already been resolved.

Controversy details What happened during the controversial run-out? Muneeba was batting out of her crease, presumably to counter swing, when India appealed for LBW off Kranti Gaud's delivery. She had initially grounded her bat behind the crease before Deepti Sharma's throw came in from the slip cordon. However, she briefly lifted her bat without grounding any other part of her body behind the line at that moment when the throw hit stumps and dislodged bails.

Aftermath Baig weighs in on the matter After several replays, the third umpire ruled her out. This left Pakistan at 6/1 in their chase of 248 runs. Baig was asked about the incident during a post-match press conference. She said, "Muneeba's run-out issue has already been settled, I believe." Former Australian cricketer Mel Jones had also weighed in on the matter during the match by explaining MCC law suggesting that Muneeba shouldn't have been given out.