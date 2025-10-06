'Would have played another Test': Mohammed Siraj on England tour 

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Siraj has opened up about his decision to bowl in the final Test against England earlier this year. The match ended in a historic win for India, leveling the Anderson Tendulkar Trophy series 2-2. Speaking to The Indian Express during an Idea Exchange, Siraj said he would have played another Test if there had been one.

Stellar show Siraj was leading wicket-taker in the series Siraj was the leading wicket-taker in the series against England, claiming 23 scalps. His stellar performance included nine wickets in the final Test match. Despite concerns over the physical toll of bowling so much, Siraj was given an option to skip this match as well, with frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah not playing.

Team spirit 'If there was 1 more Test, I would have played' Siraj revealed his conversation with Shubman Gill, who asked him how his body was holding up. "I said, 'Ekdum first-class,'" Siraj recalled. He further added that he was ready to give it all for the team. "I will give it everything," he said, adding that if there had been one more Test match, he would have played without feeling tired.

Match resolve 'I will win this match' Siraj recalled his thoughts on the final day of the fifth Test, where he became a hero after some heartbreaking moments earlier in the series. "I told myself that this game wouldn't go beyond an hour and that I will win this match," Siraj said. He woke up at 6am realizing he had woken up suddenly and wrote down, "I can do this, win the game."