Sheffield Shield: Marnus Labuschagne slams ton in Ashes audition

Former world No.1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne has sent a strong message to national selectors with a stellar performance in the Sheffield Shield opener against Tasmania. The match, played in Brisbane, saw Labuschagne score his 33rd First-Class century, further bolstering his case for an Ashes recall. His innings helped Queensland post an impressive score of 2-350 at lunch on day three.

Stats Labuschagne goes past 12,000 FC runs With this hundred, Labuschagne has gone past 12,000 FC runs. He entered the game, requiring 77 runs to reach the feat. Playing his 167th FC game, Labuschagne owns an average of 44-plus. This includes 33 tons besides 60 fifties. 4,435 of his runs have come in 58 Tests for the Aussies at an average of 46.19 (100s: 11, 50s: 23).

Struggles Terrible numbers in WTC 2023-25 cycle As per ESPNcricinfo, Labuschagne averaged just 27.82 in the 2023-25 WTC cycle, having scored 974 runs from 20 matches. This includes a solitary hundred and eight fifties across 36 innings. No other Australian with 500-plus runs in this cycle, while operating in the top seven, has a sub-34 average. Notably, Labuschagne averaged 72.82 and 52.53 in the 2019-21 and 2021-23 cycles, respectively. He clocked 1,500-plus runs in both these editions.

Selection dynamics Konstas struggles in Perth, raising concerns for Ashes opener Labuschagne's stellar innings came after incumbent Test opener Sam Konstas struggled in Perth. Despite scoring a century for Australia A in India, Konstas managed just 14 runs in the second innings against Western Australia, following an even lower score of four in the first innings. This has raised questions about his potential partnership with Usman Khawaja for the Ashes series.