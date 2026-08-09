Warm-up match: Brar, Jadeja shine with ball versus SLC XI 

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made the new ball talk and dismissed the likes of Ravindu Rasantha (8) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (4) cheaply.

Though Nishan Madushka batted well for his 73-ball 63 before retiring, the likes of Anjala Bandara (35) and Nipun Dhananjaya (46) threw away their starts.

Both batters fell to Jadeja's left-arm spin. Meanwhile, Brar cut short Pavan Rathnayake (16) and skipper Sonal Dinusha's (9) stay.

He finished with 8/37 from two overs.