Warm-up match: Brar, Jadeja shine with ball versus SLC XI
What's the story
Team India bowlers enjoyed a decent outing on the third and final day of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The likes of Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed two wickets each as the hosts declared their second innings at 200/6 Notably, India had earlier scored 357 runs for the loss of six wickets, just six runs short of Sri Lanka's first innings total of 363/8d. Here are further details.
Bowling highlights
Fine spells from the duo
Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna made the new ball talk and dismissed the likes of Ravindu Rasantha (8) and Pasindu Sooriyabandara (4) cheaply.
Though Nishan Madushka batted well for his 73-ball 63 before retiring, the likes of Anjala Bandara (35) and Nipun Dhananjaya (46) threw away their starts.
Both batters fell to Jadeja's left-arm spin. Meanwhile, Brar cut short Pavan Rathnayake (16) and skipper Sonal Dinusha's (9) stay.
He finished with 8/37 from two overs.
Jadeja
All-round show from Jadeja
Meanwhile, Jadeja's seven overs resulted in 33 runs and two wickets.
The spinner had also bowled a fine spell on Day 1, claiming 2/64 in 15 overs.
Furthermore, he was retired after scoring 63 off 117 balls in India's first innings, a knock laced with seven fours.
Brar also made a mark with the bat, hitting four sixes to remain unbeaten on 36 off just 18 balls.
Having claimed 1/49 in 12 overs, the youngster was also the only pacer to strike in SLCXI's first innings.
Prospect
Will Brar get a go?
With the likes of Siraj and Krishna already being proven performers at the Test level, Brar is not a certain starter for the upcoming two-Test India-Sri Lanka series.
He can only get a go if any of the first-choice pacers are unavailable due to fitness issues.
The 26-year-old, who stands at six-five, adds a different dimension to the bowling attack.
Meanwhile, Jadeja is already one of the best all-rounders in Test history.
He will be instrumental to India's plans in the upcoming series.
Stats
A look at their stats
Across 89 Tests for India, Jadeja has recorded 4,095 runs at a fine average of 38.27. His tally includes six tons and 28 fifties.
With the ball, he boasts 348 wickets at an average of 25.11. This includes 15 fifers and three 10-wicket match hauls.
Meanwhile, Brar, who is yet to make his Test debut, boasts 62 wickets from 19 First-Class games at 25.24 (5W: 2, 4W: 2).
He recently made his ODI debut.