Ravindra Jadeja slams half-century in warm-up match against SLC XI
What's the story
Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja made his bat talk on Day 2 of the ongoing three-day warm-up match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at the Nondescripts Cricket Club Ground in Colombo. The southpaw came out to bat at number four and scored a brilliant half-century. He got retired after scoring 63 off 117 balls, a knock laced with seven fours. Here are further details.
Match details
A fine hand from the southpaw
SLC XI put up a fine batting effort in the first innings, scoring 363 runs for eight wickets.
In response, India were 96/2 when Jadeja arrived to bat.
He took the innings forward with a 72-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who hammered a statement hundred at number three.
In Manav Suthar, Jadeja got another potent partner as the duo stitched a partnership worth 76 runs.
Jadeja, who looked in fine touch, retired at the score of 63.
He had also bowled a fine spell on Day 1, claiming 2/64 in 15 overs.
Stats
A look at Jadeja's Test stats
Across 89 Tests for India, Jadeja has recorded 4,095 runs at a fine average of 38.27. His tally includes six tons and 28 fifties.
With the ball, he boasts 348 wickets at an average of 25.11. This includes 15 fifers and three 10-wicket match hauls.
Jadeja has played just a couple of Test matches on Sri Lankan soil, both in 2017.
He claimed 13 wickets in that series at 28.76, including a fifer (5/152).
The southpaw batted twice in that tour, recording scores worth 70* and 15.
Match update
How did other batters fare?
While Jadeja and Padikkal recorded 50-plus scores, star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a two-ball duck.
KL Rahul looked comfortable during his 40-run stay (67 balls). However, he could not convert his start.
Suthar (41 off 90) also batted well before falling short of a half-century.
Wicketkeeper-batters Rishabh Pant (2) and Dhruv Jurel (1) failed to make a mark with the bat.