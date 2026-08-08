Ravindra Jadeja slams half-century in warm-up match against SLC XI

SLC XI put up a fine batting effort in the first innings, scoring 363 runs for eight wickets.

In response, India were 96/2 when Jadeja arrived to bat.

He took the innings forward with a 72-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal, who hammered a statement hundred at number three.

In Manav Suthar, Jadeja got another potent partner as the duo stitched a partnership worth 76 runs.

Jadeja, who looked in fine touch, retired at the score of 63.

He had also bowled a fine spell on Day 1, claiming 2/64 in 15 overs.