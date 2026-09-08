India vs Afghanistan T20Is: Will injured all-rounder Washington Sundar feature?
What's the story
All-rounder Washington Sundar has reportedly been declared fit and available for India's upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, reported India Today. The series in New Delhi is set to begin on September 13. His fitness comes as a boost for the Indian team, which is still waiting on the fitness status of other players like Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
Injury
Sundar was earlier ruled out
Earlier this season, Sundar was ruled out of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's. He sustained a leg injury during the second ODI in Cardiff.
The star all-rounder then missed the two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. He was picked for the Afghanistan T20Is, but his availability is subject to fitness.
Sundar's last T20I appearance was against Ireland in June in Belfast.
Fitness check
Bumrah's participation hinges on match simulation
The report also added that star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is yet to undergo his match simulation, just four days before the series begins.
He is expected to complete this process by September 9.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will then decide on his participation in the Afghanistan series based on this assessment.
Pending approvals
Status of Rana and Reddy
Along with Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are also waiting for their fitness clearances.
Both players have completed their fitness tests and match simulations but are yet to be cleared by the BCCI.
The final report on their fitness is expected to be released by September 9 evening.
Team composition
India's full-strength squad against Afghanistan
After a disappointing run in T20Is, losing six matches on the trot in their series against Ireland and England, India have decided to field a full-strength squad against Afghanistan.
The only player missing from this team is Hardik Pandya, who remains out due to a leg strain sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.