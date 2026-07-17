Washington Sundar ruled out of 3rd ODI against England
What's the story
Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the third and final ODI against England at Lord's on Sunday. Sundar suffered a leg injury during the second ODI in Cardiff on Thursday, which required medical attention. He did not take the field for India's chase after his dismissal. In his absence, the team may bring back left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Here's more.
Injury details
Sundar suffered hamstring injury
Sundar scored just two runs off five balls in India's defeat at Sophia Gardens.
He was seen getting his thigh strapped up by the physio during an innings break and left the field in visible discomfort after getting out.
"Washington's injury which he had when he ran his first run to mid-off. His hamstring, I think, it looks like a bad injury," said India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak after the match.
Team dynamics
Sundar's injury leaves India in trouble
Sundar has become an integral part of the Indian team across formats. He scored an unbeaten 52 off 63 balls in India's victory in the first ODI against England.
However, with his injury, India will have to look for a replacement. Their other all-rounders Nitish Kumar Reddy and Hardik Pandya are also injured.
KL Rahul missed the second ODI due to illness, which saw Ishan Kishan come into the side.
Spin option
Kuldeep may return to the side
If India are okay without Sundar's bowling, they may play both Rahul and Kishan in the XI at Lord's. Otherwise, they will have to consider Kuldeep.
The left-arm wrist-spinner had a tough Indian Premier League season in 2026 and has played just one of India's 13 matches since across formats.
Despite his limitations as a batter, he has been one of India's top 10 ODI wicket-takers with 194 wickets from 121 games.