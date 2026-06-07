Sundar remained unbeaten on 52 (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

One-off Test: Sundar scores 52* as India declare at 564/8

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:08 pm Jun 07, 202602:08 pm

What's the story

Team India has declared its first innings at a massive 564/8 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The declaration came on Day 2 of the match, with centurions Shubman Gill and KL Rahul leading the way for the hosts. Washington Sundar also contributed with an unbeaten half-century, powering India past the 500-run mark. Here we look at the all-rounder's performance and stats.