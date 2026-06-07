One-off Test: Sundar scores 52* as India declare at 564/8
What's the story
Team India has declared its first innings at a massive 564/8 against Afghanistan in the one-off Test match in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh. The declaration came on Day 2 of the match, with centurions Shubman Gill and KL Rahul leading the way for the hosts. Washington Sundar also contributed with an unbeaten half-century, powering India past the 500-run mark. Here we look at the all-rounder's performance and stats.
Knock
A fine hand from Sundar
Four of India's top six batters recorded 80-plus scores as India were well placed at 452/5 when Sundar arrived to bat. He formed a 54-run partnership with debutant Manav Suthar, who scored 28 runs Sundar further took the innings forward alongside tail-enders Mohammed Siraj (22) and Kuldeep Yadav (9). The southpaw remained not out on 52 at the time of India's declaration.
Stats
Seventh 50-plus score in Tests
Sundar remained unbeaten on 52 from 68 balls. He hit five fours and a six. Playing his 18th Test, he has raced to 937 runs at 44.61 from 30 innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. In addition to a ton, he has slammed six fifties. The southpaw, who also owns 36 Test wickets with his off-spin at 32.97, now has 12 fifties in First-Class cricket (100s: 3).
Bowling details
Safi takes 6-wicket haul for Afghanistan
Despite India's strong batting display, Afghanistan's Saleem Safi stood out with a six-wicket haul. However, India managed to maintain a steady run rate throughout their innings. The team's strategy seemed to be focused on building partnerships and scoring runs at a good pace while also looking for opportunities to declare their innings on a high note.