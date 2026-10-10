Wasim Jaffer questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclination toward wicket-keeping
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has questioned Yashasvi Jaiswal's decision to take up wicketkeeping at the age of 24. The left-handed batter was recently seen donning gloves during Mumbai's Ranji Trophy preparations, a move that has drawn attention ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season. Mumbai captain Siddhesh Lad confirmed that Jaiswal is working on his wicketkeeping skills as a backup to his batting and part-time leg-spin.
Skill challenge
'Very demanding job'
Jaffer, on his YouTube channel, questioned the practicality of wicketkeeping for a batsman who hasn't trained in the role since childhood.
He said, "It is very difficult if you have not kept wickets since childhood. First of all, it is a very demanding job."
The former Mumbai captain also highlighted the competition Jaiswal would face from established wicketkeepers like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket.
Advice
Jaffer thinks Jaiswal should focus on batting
Jaffer stressed that wicketkeeping, especially in Test cricket, takes a lot of practice and can't be learned quickly.
He thinks Jaiswal should focus on improving his batting instead of trying to learn a completely new skill.
"It is not an easy skill that you can develop very quickly," Jaffer said, adding he thinks Jaiswal is getting desperate to break into India's white-ball teams.
Practice sessions
Jaiswal to play Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh
Jaiswal is set to play Mumbai's Ranji Trophy opener against Chandigarh at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
He has already kept wickets for some 10 overs in one of Mumbai's practice matches ahead of the domestic season.
Lad had said Jaiswal was keen to take up wicketkeeping as an additional skill, but his long-term plans were still unclear.
Opportunities
Limited opportunities in white-ball cricket
Though Jaiswal is a regular feature for India in Test cricket, he is still finding his feet in white-ball cricket.
This seems to be a reason behind his inclination toward wicket-keeping.
He is expected to replace Rohit Sharma in ODIs after next year's World Cup.
Despite having a strike rate of 164.31 in T20Is, Jaiswal hasn't played in the format since July 2024.
He owns two centuries in his first six ODIs.