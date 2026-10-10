Wasim Jaffer questions Yashasvi Jaiswal's inclination toward wicket-keeping 

Jaffer, on his YouTube channel, questioned the practicality of wicketkeeping for a batsman who hasn't trained in the role since childhood.

He said, "It is very difficult if you have not kept wickets since childhood. First of all, it is a very demanding job."

The former Mumbai captain also highlighted the competition Jaiswal would face from established wicketkeepers like Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, and Rishabh Pant in white-ball cricket.