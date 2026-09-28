ICC to announce 2027 World Cup schedule on October 1
What's the story
The International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket South Africa (CSA) will announce the schedule for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Cape Town on Thursday, October 1. The event will mark a year-long countdown to the tournament, which is set to start on October 2, 2027. The ICC will launch the ballot for World Cup tickets during this event, and fans can register for the ticket ballot from October 1.
Team selection
Ten teams will be confirmed by September 30
Out of the 14 teams participating in the World Cup, 10 will be confirmed by September 30.
The host nations South Africa and Zimbabwe are two of those teams.
The other eight will qualify based on their ICC ODI rankings.
The remaining four spots will be filled through qualifiers, which are scheduled to take place early next year.
Tournament structure
Format of the tournament
The ICC has also revealed a format for the 2027 World Cup. It will be divided into three rounds before the semi-finals and final.
The tournament will kick off with a Super Series involving the three lowest-ranked teams in a round-robin format.
The top team from this stage will progress to Round 2, which will feature 30 matches with two groups of six teams each.
Ticket details
Ticket ballot for World Cup matches
Along with the schedule announcement, ICC will also open the ticket ballot for World Cup matches on Thursday.
However, fans won't be able to buy tickets immediately. Instead, they can register for the ticket ballot starting October 1.