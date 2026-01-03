West Ham United have signed Brazilian striker Pablo Felipe from Portuguese club Gil Vicente. The 22-year-old has penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with the London-based club. The transfer fee is reported to be around €25 million (£21.8 million). This move marks West Ham's first signing since Nuno Espirito Santo took over as head coach in September. Here's more.

Performance stats Felipe's impressive scoring record in Primeira Liga Felipe has been in top form this season, scoring 10 goals in just 13 Primeira Liga appearances. His impressive record makes him a valuable addition to West Ham's squad. The Brazilian will be available for the team's upcoming Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday. "I am very happy. I will give my all for this club," Felipe said after signing with West Ham United.

Player pledge Felipe's commitment to West Ham United Felipe promised to give his all for West Ham United, saying, "I will leave everything on the pitch, all my effort, all my dedication." He added that he wants to send a strong message with his performance. The Brazilian is determined to prove his worth and help the club turn around its fortunes in the ongoing Premier League season.

League standing West Ham's current position in Premier League Despite Felipe's arrival, West Ham United are struggling in the ongoing Premier League season. The club is currently placed 18th on the points table, four points away from safety. However, with Felipe's signing and his commitment to give his all for the club, there is hope that things will improve for West Ham in their upcoming matches.