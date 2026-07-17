Jarrod Bowen confirms West Ham stay amid Premier League relegation

Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in 2020 and has since made 280 appearances, scoring 85 goals. He became the team's captain in 2024 after Kurt Zouma's departure.

The forward started every Premier League match last season, netting nine goals.

Notably, he scored the winner against Fiorentina in the dying moments of the UEFA Conference League final in Prague, helping West Ham lift their first major trophy in 43 years.