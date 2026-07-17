Jarrod Bowen confirms West Ham stay amid Premier League relegation
What's the story
West Ham United's captain Jarrod Bowen has confirmed his decision to stay with the club despite its recent relegation from the Premier League. The 29-year-old England international was part of the team that was relegated on the last day of the season, leaving his future uncertain. However, he has now committed to remain with West Ham for at least another season.
Career highlights
Bowen's stats for West Ham
Bowen joined West Ham from Hull City in 2020 and has since made 280 appearances, scoring 85 goals. He became the team's captain in 2024 after Kurt Zouma's departure.
The forward started every Premier League match last season, netting nine goals.
Notably, he scored the winner against Fiorentina in the dying moments of the UEFA Conference League final in Prague, helping West Ham lift their first major trophy in 43 years.
Future plans
What does Bowen's stay mean for West Ham?
Bowen, who has 22 caps for England but missed out on Thomas Tuchel's FIFA World Cup 2026 squad this summer, is a key player in West Ham's attack.
He had been linked with a potential move away from the London Stadium back to the Premier League.
However, he has now pledged his commitment for the 2026-27 season without signing a new contract extension.
His current deal runs until 2030.
Personal goals
Bowen speaks on club directors
Bowen has expressed his main motivation is to help West Ham return to the Premier League.
Speaking to West Ham's official website, Bowen said: "My main motivation is staying and bringing this club back to the Premier League where we belong. It was only right for me to speak at the right time. Ultimately it [relegation] hurt everyone and it should hurt everyone."
He also spoke about his meeting with club directors Daniel Kretinsky and Jiri Svarc in Prague, saying their ambition for the club's direction interests him a lot.
Information
Bowen flew out to Prague to meet club directors
"I flew out to Prague to meet (club directors) Daniel [Kretinsky] and Jiri [Svarc] and the ambition that I got from them, certainly in terms of the direction the club wants to move in, it interests me a lot. It didn't take a lot, because this club means a lot to me," he added.
Season ahead
What next for Bowen and West Ham?
Bowen will continue his pre-season training with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who had confirmed his stay at the club for the new season back in May.
West Ham will kick off their Championship season against fellow relegated club Burnley on August 16.
The match comes after a home clash against Portsmouth in the first round of Carabao Cup a week earlier.