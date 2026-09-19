West Indies announce squads for ODIs, T20Is against India: Details
What's the story
Cricket West Indies has announced its squads for the upcoming three-match ODI and five-match T20I series against India. The matches will be played between September 27 and October 18 in eight different cities. Shai Hope will lead both teams. Kamil Pooran has been given his maiden T20I call-up, while John Campbell returns to the ODI squad after recovering from a hamstring injury. Here's more.
Team composition
Campbell returns to the ODI squad
The ODI squad features most of the players who played in the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
Campbell, who missed the last two ODIs against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury, returns to the team.
However, Ackeem Auguste has been ruled out of the tour as he continues rehabilitation after August surgery.
Jewel Andrew replaces him as an additional top/middle-order option.
Player updates
Hetmyer added to T20I squad
Shimron Hetmyer, who featured in the last two matches of the New Zealand series, has been given an extended recovery period after the Caribbean Premier League.
He will join the squad for the T20I leg.
Meanwhile, all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for this series.
Quentin Sampson, who was a member of the ICC T20 World Cup squad earlier this year in India has also been included.
Coach's perspective
Daren Sammy stresses importance of India tour
Despite the qualification setback, head coach Daren Sammy stressed the importance of these matches.
He said, "Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine-tune and improve our performances as an ODI team."
The first two matches of this series will end the automatic qualification cycle for ICC Men's 50-Over World Cup.
However, West Indies can't overtake their nearest challengers in qualification standings and will play ICC's qualification tournament early next year.
Departure details
Full schedule of West Indies's tour of India
The West Indies squad will depart the Caribbean on September 21 and reach Thiruvananthapuram on September 23.
The full tour schedule includes three ODIs and five T20Is across different Indian cities.
The first ODI will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on September 27, while the last T20I is scheduled for Bengaluru on October 17.
Squads
WI's ODI and T20I squads
West Indies ODI squad Against India: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
West Indies T20I squad Against India: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.