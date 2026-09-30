West Indies record the 3rd-highest ODI score against India: Stats

West Indies have joined South Africa and Sri Lanka to post 400-plus totals against India, as per Cricbuzz.

Notably, all three 400-plus scores India have conceded are on home soil.

Highest ODI totals vs India

438/4 South Africa Wankhede 2015

411/8 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2009

405/7 West Indies Guwahati 2026

389/4 Australia Sydney 2020

387/3 England Lord's 2026