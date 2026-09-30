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Home / News / Sports News / West Indies record the 3rd-highest ODI score against India: Stats
West Indies record the 3rd-highest ODI score against India: Stats
West Indies managed a massive score of 405/7 in the 2nd ODI (Image Source: X/@ICC)

West Indies record the 3rd-highest ODI score against India: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Sep 30, 2026
06:41 pm
What's the story

West Indies managed a massive score of 405/7 in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against India in Guwahati on Wednesday. Centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) helped the visitors record their highest ODI total and also the third-highest against India. It was a commanding display from the three centurions as they kept India at bay.

Scores

3rd side with 400-plus score against India

West Indies have joined South Africa and Sri Lanka to post 400-plus totals against India, as per Cricbuzz.

Notably, all three 400-plus scores India have conceded are on home soil.

Highest ODI totals vs India

438/4 South Africa Wankhede 2015

411/8 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2009

405/7 West Indies Guwahati 2026

389/4 Australia Sydney 2020

387/3 England Lord's 2026

Summary

Summary of West Indies' innings

West Indies rode on two massive stands to deflate the hosts.

Campbell and Hope put on 110 runs for the 2nd wicket before the former lost his wicket in the 19th over.

Jangoo joined Hope next and they added a mammoth 182-run stand off 131 balls.

Roston Chase's 29*-run knock also played a role in helping WI shine.

For India, Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) was the best performer.

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