West Indies record the 3rd-highest ODI score against India: Stats
What's the story
West Indies managed a massive score of 405/7 in the 2nd ODI of the three-match series against India in Guwahati on Wednesday. Centuries from John Campbell (101), Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) helped the visitors record their highest ODI total and also the third-highest against India. It was a commanding display from the three centurions as they kept India at bay.
Scores
3rd side with 400-plus score against India
West Indies have joined South Africa and Sri Lanka to post 400-plus totals against India, as per Cricbuzz.
Notably, all three 400-plus scores India have conceded are on home soil.
Highest ODI totals vs India
438/4 South Africa Wankhede 2015
411/8 Sri Lanka Rajkot 2009
405/7 West Indies Guwahati 2026
389/4 Australia Sydney 2020
387/3 England Lord's 2026
Summary
Summary of West Indies' innings
West Indies rode on two massive stands to deflate the hosts.
Campbell and Hope put on 110 runs for the 2nd wicket before the former lost his wicket in the 19th over.
Jangoo joined Hope next and they added a mammoth 182-run stand off 131 balls.
Roston Chase's 29*-run knock also played a role in helping WI shine.
For India, Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) was the best performer.