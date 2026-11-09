WTC standings: Bangladesh remain 5th, West Indies at 8th
What's the story
The second Test between West Indies and Bangladesh in Sylhet ended in a draw, leaving both teams unchanged in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings. The visitors had already won the series 1-0 after their eight-wicket victory in the first match at Mirpur. Despite the draw, Bangladesh remain fifth with a points percentage of 45.83%, while West Indies are eighth with a slightly improved points percentage of 27.38%.
Match highlights
Bangladesh take 1st-innings lead on back of Mahmud's 6-fer
West Indies batted first and posted a total of 356 runs in their first innings, thanks to Amir Jangoo's impressive century.
In response, Hridoy's historic 242 meant the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.
Kavem Hodge's 142 and Kevin Wickham's 78 meant the visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.
Match conclusion
Hridoy's heroics in vain as match ends in draw
Bangladesh's chase started poorly as they were reduced to 40 for two wickets in the 12th over.
However, Towhid Hridoy stepped up with an impressive knock of 82 runs.
He was well assisted by Mushfiqur Rahim (49).
The hosts were in a comfortable position at 184 for four before bad light intervened and forced an early end to the match, resulting in a draw.
Standings
Bangladesh and WI's performance in this cycle
Prior to this series, Bangladesh held the fourth spot in the standings.
However, the 0-1 loss caused their point percentage (PCT) to plummet from 55.56% to 45.83%.
With three wins and as many losses, they now hold the fifth spot (2 draws).
Meanwhile, West Indies remain at eighth spot with three wins and eight defeats from 14 matches (PCT: 27.38%).
WTC
New Zealand lead the show with South Africa next
The updated WTC 2025-27 standings by the ICC show New Zealand at the top with a PCT of 72.22% from six matches.
South Africa's PCT is 66.67 as they are secod in the table, followed by Australia, who recently dropped to third with a points percentage (PCT) of 69.23.
India (51.52%) rose to the fourth spot with Bangladesh's loss in the opener.
England, Sri Lanka, West Indies, and Pakistan follow suit. Notably, Pakistan's PCT is 4.63%.