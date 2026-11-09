WTC standings: Bangladesh remain 5th, West Indies at 8th

West Indies batted first and posted a total of 356 runs in their first innings, thanks to Amir Jangoo's impressive century.

In response, Hridoy's historic 242 meant the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.

Kavem Hodge's 142 and Kevin Wickham's 78 meant the visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.