Bangladesh salvage draw in 2nd Test against West Indies: Stats

Kevin Wickham (61), Amir Jangoo (133), and Justin Greaves (51) helped WI post a strong 356/10 batting first.

In response, Hridoy's historic 242 meant the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.

Kavem Hodge's 142 and Kevin Wickham's 78 meant the visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.

West Indies took the early advantage in the fourth innings, with Jomel Warrican dismissing both openers cheaply.

However, fine knocks from Hridoy and Mushfiqur meant the hosts were 184/4 when bad light called the play off.