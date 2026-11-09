Bangladesh salvage draw in 2nd Test against West Indies: Stats
What's the story
The second and final Test match between Bangladesh and West Indies ended in a draw due to bad light at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The result meant that Bangladesh salvaged a draw in the second Test, having previously suffered an eight-wicket loss in the opener. Despite their best efforts, including a valiant stand by Towhid Hridoy and Mushfiqur Rahim, the hosts were unable to chase down a target of 369 runs before play was halted.
Summary
How did the game pan out out?
Kevin Wickham (61), Amir Jangoo (133), and Justin Greaves (51) helped WI post a strong 356/10 batting first.
In response, Hridoy's historic 242 meant the Tigers posted 386/10 despite once reeling at 184/7.
Kavem Hodge's 142 and Kevin Wickham's 78 meant the visitors declared their second innings at 398/6, setting Bangladesh a daunting target of 369.
West Indies took the early advantage in the fourth innings, with Jomel Warrican dismissing both openers cheaply.
However, fine knocks from Hridoy and Mushfiqur meant the hosts were 184/4 when bad light called the play off.
Jangoo
Jangoo is in sublime form across formats
Jangoo, who has been in sublime form across formats, scored 133 off 212 balls in the first innings (13 fours, 2 sixes).
The 29-year-old, who made his Test debut last year, has converted his first two 50-plus scores into centuries.
In seven Tests (11 innings), the Windies batter has raced to 508 runs at an average of 50.80.
During his knock, Jangoo also completed 3,000 runs in First-Class cricket.
Greaves
Greaves's sixth 50-plus score in Tests
Greaves departed for 51 off 112 balls with the help of four fours in the first innings.
The all-rounder raced to his third fifty across 20 Test matches. He also owns three tons.
Greaves has now completed 1,112 Test runs at an average of 33.69.
245 of his runs have come across seven innings versus the Tigers at 40.83 (50: 1, 100: 1).
Mahmud
Mahmud: First Bangladesh pacer with this feat
Hasan Mahmud finished with 6/90 across 24 overs in the first innings.
As per Cricinfo, he has become the first Bangladeshi pacer with five five-wicket hauls in Tests.
Across 19 Tests, the right-arm pacer has raced to 59 wickets at an average of 28.72.
20 of his scalps have come across eight home Tests at 33.50 (5W: 1).
Hridoy
Hridoy scripts a ton of records
Hridoy scored an unbeaten 242 runs off 359 balls in the first innings and followed it up with another impressive performance, scoring 82 from 140 balls in the match's last innings.
As per Cricinfo, Hridoy first broke the record for the highest individual score by a Bangladeshi batter in Tests.
He then became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score over 300 runs in a single Test match (324).
Hridoy had 54 runs across four innings before this Test, with his best score being 42.
Wickham
Wickham slams twin half-centuries
WI debutant Kevin Wickham made his presence felt with twin half-centuries in the game - 61 off 145 balls and 78 off 107 balls.
As per Cricinfo, the young batter has raced to 1,611 runs in First-Class cricket from 26 matches (40 innings) at 41-plus.
He owns six hundreds and six fifties.
King
King smashes his sixth Test fifty
King, who scored a fine 81* in the series opener, scored 61 off 84 balls (10 fours and a six) in WI's second innings.
King now has six half-centuries in the format, with his highest score being 81*.
In 12 Tests (22 innings), the Windies opener has raced to 660 runs at an average of 33.
Hodge
Hodge hammers third Test ton, completes 1,000 runs
Hodge made 142 off 194 balls in the third innings. He hit 17 fours and a six.
The 33-year-old recorded his third Test century. His tally includes four half-centuries.
During his knock, the Windies batter also completed 1,000 Test runs.
He now has 1,070 runs from 19 Tests (36 innings) at an average of 31.47.
Mushfiqur
Mushfiqur becomes 1st Bangladeshi with 7,000 Test runs
Mushfiqur walked back for 49 off 123 balls (6 fours) in the run chase.
During the course, he became the first cricketer from his country to score 7,000 runs in Test cricket.
In his career spanning 107 Tests, he has raced to 7,040 runs at 39.11. His tally includes 14 centuries and 30 half-centuries.
In November last year, Mushfiqur became the first Bangladesh player to complete 100 Test matches.
Warrican
Jomel Warrican: Second Windies left-arm spinner with 100 Test wickets
Jomel Warrican scripted history by becoming just the second left-arm spinner to complete 100 Test wickets for West Indies.
Warrican's 41 overs in Bangladesh's first innings resulted in four wickets. He then bowled 18 overs on the final day, finishing with 3/44.
Across 27 Tests, the Windies spinner has raced to 100 wickets at an average of 27.72.
With 16 wickets at 16.50, Warrican walked away with the Player-of-the-Series award.