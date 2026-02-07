Decoding the record of West Indies in T20 World Cup

The West Indies cricket team opens its 2026 ICC T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland in the 2nd match on February 7. The Group A contest will be held at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to start at 3:00pm IST. West Indies will be aiming to make an impression. Here we decode their record at the T20 World Cup.

Journey T20 World Cup: A look at West Indies' journey In the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, WI exited the group stage. In 2009, WI reached the semis. This was followed by a Super 8 stage finish in 2010. WI won the 2012 event, defeating Sri Lanka in the final. In 2014, WI reached the semis. They won the tournament again in 2016. Thereafter, WI secured Super 12, group stage and Super 8 finishes.

Information What is their win-loss record? As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies have played a total of 46 T20 World Cup matches. They have won 24 games in addition to losing 20. One match was tied whereas one game didn't have a result.

H2H Here are the team and individual records WI's highest team total is 218/5 versus Afghanistan in 2024. The lowest score of WI reads 55 versus England in 2021. Among active batters, Johnson Charles owns the most runs for WI (456). He averages 22.80 (50s: 2). Among active bowlers, Akeal Hossein has picked up 16 wickets at 22.56 from 15 outings.

