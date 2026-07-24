These player battles can headline West Indies-Pakistan 1st Test

Babar Azam, who has not scored a Test century since December 2022, will have the onus to lead from the front.

His captaincy record in Tests is certainly impressive with an average of 50.79 and four centuries under his belt while leading the side.

He will be tested by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who has troubled Pakistan in the past.

As per Cricinfo, Warrican has trapped Babar once across 42 deliveries in Tests (36 dots).