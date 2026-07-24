These player battles can headline West Indies-Pakistan 1st Test
What's the story
Pakistan and West Indies are gearing up for the first Test of their two-match series, starting Saturday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad. The match marks Pakistan's return to Caribbean conditions. Under the renewed leadership of Babar Azam as Test captain, Pakistan will look to make an impact in this ICC World Test Championship race. Here we look at the key player battles that can headline the opening Test.
#1
Babar Azam vs Jomel Warrican
Babar Azam, who has not scored a Test century since December 2022, will have the onus to lead from the front.
His captaincy record in Tests is certainly impressive with an average of 50.79 and four centuries under his belt while leading the side.
He will be tested by left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who has troubled Pakistan in the past.
As per Cricinfo, Warrican has trapped Babar once across 42 deliveries in Tests (36 dots).
#2
Shan Masood vs Jayden Seales
Though Shan Masood has been sacked from the captaincy role, he has retained his place in the team.
The southpaw would like to make his experience count on the Caribbean tracks.
Star pacer Jayden Seales, who has arguably been WI's best Test bowler in recent times, can challenge Masood.
The pacer owns 14 Test wickets against Pakistan at 18. Masood's average against WI is a paltry 18.33.
#3
Shai Hope vs Mohammad Abbas
Shai Hope has played some fine knocks since his return to Test cricket last year.
As West Indies lack experience in their batting line-up, Hope will be critical to their chances.
Meanwhile, the visitors can rely on the experienced Mohammad Abbas to trouble Hope.
The pacer's 21 wickets in the Caribbean have come at a sensational average of 21.14.
Meanwhile, Hope scored a brilliant 112 in his last Test outing, against Sri Lanka earlier this month.