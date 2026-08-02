Will rain hamper West Indies vs Pakistan 2nd Test?
What's the story
West Indies will take on Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The match starts on August 2. The hosts are riding high on confidence after their dominant 90-run win in the series opener at Brian Lara Cricket Academy. Jayden Seales was the star performer with a stunning five-wicket haul in the fourth innings. Here we look at the weather report for the second game.
Forecast details
Weather forecast for Day 1
The five-day weather forecast predicts humid tropical conditions with rain and thunderstorms likely to interrupt play on several days, especially at the start and end.
Day one is expected to see morning showers and scattered thunderstorms delaying the start of play.
Temperatures will be around 29°C with nearly a 65% chance of rain, although conditions are likely to improve later in the afternoon.
Extended forecast
Weather forecast for following days
Day two is likely to be mostly cloudy with sunny spells and brief afternoon showers. Temperatures will range between 24°C and 28°C.
The morning session on the third day is expected to provide the best batting conditions of the match before heavy localized showers and thunderstorms develop later in the day, with rain probability increasing to around 70%.
On Day four, long sunny intervals are expected despite variable cloud cover, while isolated showers may briefly halt play.
Day five is expected to bring overcast skies and widespread tropical thunderstorms.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and conditions
The pitch at Queen's Park Oval is expected to be a dry, low-grass brown wicket that will remain relatively slow and batting-friendly during the first two days.
Top-order batters are likely to enjoy these conditions early on, provided they handle the humid weather well.
Fast bowlers may not get much seam or swing off this surface and will have to rely on disciplined lines, changes of pace, and reverse swing as the ball gets older.
Meanwhile, the action will get underway at 7:30pm IST.
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
West Indies probable XI: Brandon King, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kavem Hodge, Shai Hope (wk), Amir Jangoo, Justin Greaves, Roston Chase (c), Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales.
Pakistan probable XI: Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zafar, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Aamer Jamal, Ali Usman, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Abbas.