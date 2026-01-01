Ashes: How has Ben Stokes fared at SCG (Tests)? 

The fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4. Though Australia have already clinched an unassailable 3-1 lead, England will look to end their tour on a high note after their stunning win in the fourth match. On this note, we look at England skipper Ben Stokes's Test record at the SCG.

Stats Two fifties at the SCG According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has done well at the SCG, scoring 205 runs across four Test innings at an average of 55. While he recorded scores worth 14 and 19 in the 2014 affair at the venue, he made twin fifties in the 2022 Ashes Test in Sydney. He recorded scores worth 66 and 60 in the game as England managed to register a draw.

DYK Stokes's maiden Test fifer came at SCG The 2013-14 Ashes, which saw England suffer a 0-5 drubbing, marked Stokes's Test debut. The then youngster impressed one and all with some serious all-round performances. The final Test at the SCG saw Stokes claim his maiden Test five-wicket haul. He claimed 6/99 in the first innings, albeit in a losing cause. Overall, Stokes has taken eight wickets at the ground at 24.75.