Ashes: How has Ben Stokes fared at SCG (Tests)?
What's the story
The fifth and final Test of the 2025-26 Ashes series will be held at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 4. Though Australia have already clinched an unassailable 3-1 lead, England will look to end their tour on a high note after their stunning win in the fourth match. On this note, we look at England skipper Ben Stokes's Test record at the SCG.
Stats
Two fifties at the SCG
According to ESPNcricinfo, Stokes has done well at the SCG, scoring 205 runs across four Test innings at an average of 55. While he recorded scores worth 14 and 19 in the 2014 affair at the venue, he made twin fifties in the 2022 Ashes Test in Sydney. He recorded scores worth 66 and 60 in the game as England managed to register a draw.
DYK
Stokes's maiden Test fifer came at SCG
The 2013-14 Ashes, which saw England suffer a 0-5 drubbing, marked Stokes's Test debut. The then youngster impressed one and all with some serious all-round performances. The final Test at the SCG saw Stokes claim his maiden Test five-wicket haul. He claimed 6/99 in the first innings, albeit in a losing cause. Overall, Stokes has taken eight wickets at the ground at 24.75.
Career
Here are his overall Test stats
Stokes has blown hot and cold with the bat in the ongoing Ashes series, scoring 183 runs at a paltry average of 22.88 (50s: 2). With the ball, however, the all-rounder has claimed 13 wickets at 21.69. Overall, Stokes owns 7,215 runs from 119 Tests at an average of 35.19. He has hit 14 centuries and 37 fifties with the best score of 258. The right-arm pacer has also bagged 243 wickets at 31.11 (5W: 6).