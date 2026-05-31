Bhuvneshwar Kumar has struggled in IPL finals: Key stats 

The stage is set for an epic clash as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up to face each other in the final of the 2026 Indian Premier League. The match will be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Eyes will be on talismanic RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar , who has made the ball talk this season. On this note, let's decode his stats in IPL finals.

Outings Two wickets from four games Though Bhuvneshwar is the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL history, his record in finals is far from sensational. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has returned with just two wickets from four finals. He has a decent economy rate (7.5) in these clashes. Bhuvneshwar's maiden IPL final appearance came in 2016. He played for Sunrisers Hyderabad that season, as the final was against RCB. Though the pacer went wicket-less, he went for just 25 runs in four overs as SRH successfully defended the 208-run target.

Struggles Wicket-less in two more clashes Bhuvneshwar went wicket-less in his next two IPL finals as well—both for SRH. In 2018, he bowled a sensational opening spell against Chennai Super Kings, giving away just 17 runs from his four overs. This included a maiden as well. However, CSK prevailed in this fixture. In the 2024 final, SRH were folded for 113 while batting first against Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR chased down the target without any hassle, as Bhuvneshwar's two overs resulted in 25 runs.

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Spell Fine spell in 2025 final After going wicket-less in three IPL finals for SRH, Bhuvneshwar opened his account in the last season's summit clash. Playing for RCB, he bowled a brilliant spell against a destructive Punjab Kings line-up in the final. The veteran pacer conceded 38 runs and took 2 wickets in his four overs as RCB defended the 190-run total.

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