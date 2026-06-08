Women's T20 World Cup: Decoding India's stats and records
What's the story
The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, and eyes will be on Team India. The Women in Blue will enter the tournament as the reigning ODI World Cup champions. However, the WT20 World Cup title remains elusive for India. The team has reached the knockout stages multiple times and finished as runners-up once. On this note, let's look at India's record in WT20 WCs.
Performance stats
India's overall record in T20 World Cup
Since its inception in 2009, India have been a constant presence at the Women's T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, the team has played 40 matches at the event, winning 22 and losing 18. This gives them a win percentage of 55%. India's best score at the event is 194/5 against New Zealand in 2018. This is overall the third-highest team score in the competition.
Tournament history
Best performance in 2020
Team India's best Women's T20 WC campaign came in 2020 under Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy when they reached their first final after winning all four group-stage matches and defeating England in the semi-final. However, hosts Australia defeated them in the grand finale at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India have not reached the finals in any other WT20 WC edition.
Campaigns
Performance in other events
Besides 2020, there have been four other instances of India qualifying for the WT20 WC semi-finals - 2009, 2010, 2018, and 2023. However, they lost each of these knock-out games. The other editions - 2012, 2014, 2016, and 2024 - saw India suffer first-round exits. Meanwhile, India's lowest (restricted) score at the event is 90/8 against England in 2016.
Upcoming matches
India will begin their campaign against Pakistan
The Women in Blue, under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, will start their campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 14 at Birmingham. They will then face Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Australia in the group stage. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.