Women's T20 World Cup: Decoding India's stats and records

Performance stats

India's overall record in T20 World Cup

Since its inception in 2009, India have been a constant presence at the Women's T20 World Cup. As per ESPNcricinfo, the team has played 40 matches at the event, winning 22 and losing 18. This gives them a win percentage of 55%. India's best score at the event is 194/5 against New Zealand in 2018. This is overall the third-highest team score in the competition.