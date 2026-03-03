Dissecting India's record in T20 World Cup semi-finals

Team India has made it to the semi-finals of the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup . The team secured its spot with a thrilling five-wicket victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. It must be noted that the Men in Blue are the defending champions for the ongoing edition. On this note, let's dissect India's record in T20 WC semi-finals.

Tournament record India's semi-final appearances in T20 World Cup Since the first ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2007, there have been nine editions of the tournament. India have been a consistent performer, reaching the semi-finals six times (2007, 2014, 2016, 2022, 2024 and now in 2026). Out of these semi-final appearances, India made it to the finals thrice (2007, 2014 and 2024) and won the T20 World Cup trophy twice (in 2007 and now in 2024).

Upcoming clash India vs England in T20 World Cup semi-finals In the ongoing 2026 T20 World Cup, India will take on England in the semi-finals. This match will be their third consecutive semi-final meeting at this tournament. The last time these two teams met in a semi-final was in 2022 when England won by 10 wickets with four overs to spare. However, India avenged their defeat in 2024 by defeating England by a whopping 68 runs. They later defeated South Africa in the final to clinch their second title.

Performance overview India's other matches in T20 World Cup semi-finals In the inaugural edition (2007), India famously defeated the mighty Australians by 15 runs in the semis. In the final of that edition, MS Dhoni's men defeated Pakistan to secure the trophy. Meanwhile, India accomplished the 173-run target in the 2014 semi-final against South Africa. However, Dhoni's team went down against Sri Lanka in the final. Hosts India qualified for the 2016 semis as well. However, that game saw West Indies cross the line while chasing a 193-run target.

