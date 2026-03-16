Presenting NZ's sensational T20I record at Seddon Park

After a low-scoring first T20I at Mount Maunganui, where only 184 runs were scored in total, New Zealand and South Africa will head to Hamilton's Seddon Park for the second match of the series. The Black Caps are looking to bounce back from their defeat in the opening game. The conditions in Hamilton are expected to be more favorable for batting. Meanwhile, NZ boast a stellar T20I record at the Seddon Park. Here we decode the same.

Stats 13 wins in 10 games The Seddon Park has been New Zealand's happy hunting ground, and the numbers state the same. As per ESPNcricinfo, the Kiwis have won 10 of their 13 T20Is at the venue. The tally includes two defeats and a tied match against India in 2020. The Men in Blue clinched that affair in the Super Over.

DYK Have SA played against NZ in Hamilton? One of NZ's defeats at the venue has come at the hands of South Africa. It was a 2012 affair, which saw NZ post a strong 173/4 while batting first. However, South Africa chased down the target in just 16 overs thanks to Richard Revi's historic 51-ball 117*. The Proteas have not played any other T20I at this venue.

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