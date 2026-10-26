Here's how South Africa have fared in Cape Town (Tests)?
What's the story
The third and final Test match of the series between South Africa and Australia will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town. The match is scheduled to begin on October 27. The series is currently tied at 1-1 after Australia won the first Test by 214 runs in Durban, while South Africa claimed victory by an innings and 31 runs in Gqeberha. On this note, we look at South Africa's Test record at this venue.
Venue details
How will the pitch behave?
Newlands Cricket Ground is one of South Africa's most iconic venues, located at the foot of Table Mountain.
It has hosted Test cricket since the late 1800s and boasts a lot of character with its grass banks and old grandstands.
Meanwhile, the pitch here generally favours fast bowlers, particularly early in a Test match.
The surface offers good bounce, carry, and movement with the new ball.
Stats
SA have fared hot and cold here
South Africa have blown hot and cold at Newlands when it comes to overall record.
As per Cricinfo, the team has returned with 28 wins and 22 defeats across 61 Test matches at this venue.
This includes 11 drawn affairs as well.
Speaking of the recent record, the hosts have recorded two wins and as many defeats in their last four matches here.
Brilliance
Australia have been brilliant here
Australia can head into the series decider with confidence as they boast a sensational record at this ground.
They have won 10 of their 14 matches here while losing the remaining four.
While the Aussies prevailed in nine of their first 10 outings at this venue, their last four games here have witnessed three losses.