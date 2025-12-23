Steve Smith averages 77.87 in Tests at MCG: Key stats 

Australia have announced a revamped squad for the fourth Ashes Test against England, which will be a Boxing Day affair, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The team will be led by Steve Smith as regular skipper Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the final two fixtures. Eyes will be on the Aussie captain as he has enjoyed operating at the MCG. On this note, let's decode his Test stats at the venue.

Stats Second-best average at the venue All of Smith's 12 Test appearances at the MCG have come in Boxing Day affairs (games starting on December 26). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has scored 1,246 runs at an average of 77.87 in these games, with five centuries and as many fifties to his name. His best score here is 192 against India in 2014. Against England, Smith has scored 257 runs from four MCG Tests at 51.40. The tally includes a fifty and a hundred.

DYK Smith only behind these names In his last Test assignment at the MCG, Smith played a 140-run knock off 197 balls. This was his fith Test hundred here. Only three other batters have five-plus centuries at this venue - Jack Hobbs (5), Matthew Hayden (6), and Sir Donald Bradman (9). Meanwhile, Smith is among just the four batters with at least 10 50-plus scores in Tests at the MCG.