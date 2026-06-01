Virat Kohli averages 64-plus in successful run-chases (IPL): Key stats 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have successfully defended their Indian Premier League (IPL) title by defeating Gujarat Titans in the final match of IPL 2026. The game was held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. RCB chased down a target of 156 runs with ease, thanks to Virat Kohli's blistering performance. He scored an unbeaten 75 off just 42 balls, including nine fours and three sixes, leading his team to victory with a six. On this note, we look at Kohli's stellar run in successful run chases in IPL.

Stats Most runs in this regard As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has tallied 2,859 runs across 77 games in successful IPL run chases. No other batter even has 2,200 runs on this list. Meanwhile, the RCB talisman has scored these runs at a tremendous average of 64.97 (SR: 143.45). Only David Warner (65.85) has a better average among batters with at least 1,500 runs in successful chases.

Landmark Three tons in successful chases Kohli has crossed the 50-run mark 24 times in successful chases. No other batter even has 21 such scores. Meanwhile, Kohli and Jos Buttler share the record for the most tons in these chases (3). Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes happen to be the only other batters with multiple tons in this regard (2 each).

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Tally Over 4,000 runs in successful chases While chasing in the IPL, Kohli has overall scored 4,375 runs at 42.89 from 140 matches (133 innings). No other batter has crossed the 3,500-run mark in chases. Kohli has 33 scores of 50-plus in chases (100s: 3). Only Warner has more (35). Meanwhile, Kohli took charge after the early wickets in the IPL 2026 final, scoring a quick-fire half-century off just 25 balls. This was Kohli's fastest IPL half-century.

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