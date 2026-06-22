End of Ravindra Jadeja's limited-overs career? What lies ahead
What's the story
Ravindra Jadeja, who had been a key all-rounder in India's 50-over setup, was recently left out for the upcoming ODI series in England. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opted for Washington Sundar and Axar Patel as their first-choice spin-bowling all-rounders instead. And Kuldeep Yadav is the specialist spinner. This decision has led to widespread speculation about the future of Jadeja's international career.
Recent exclusions
Jadeja absent from recent ODIs
Jadeja was India's mainstay all-rounder until their ICC Champions Trophy win last year. He also played in the home series against South Africa and New Zealand thereafter. However, he was dropped for India's 2025/26 tour of Australia. The management preferred Sundar and Patel over him. Notably, both Jadeja and Patel were dropped for the recently concluded Afghanistan ODI series. On the former omission, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, "Jadeja is still an integral part of the team."
World Cup prospects
Concerns over Jadeja's age and place for World Cup
Jadeja's absence from several ODI series since the Champions Trophy victory raises questions about his place in India's plans for the 2027 World Cup. The all-rounder is currently 37 years old and will turn 38 by the time of the tournament. The management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, is reportedly keen on having more youngsters.
Clarification
Selectors clarify on Jadeja's exclusion
Despite the speculation, chief selector Ajit Agarkar clarified that Jadeja's exclusion from the Afghanistan series was not a retirement signal or permanent exclusion. He said India already know what Jadeja can do and wants to use this time to try out younger players ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Agarkar stressed that the veteran all-rounder was rested, not dropped, as India have about 15-16 months before the World Cup.
Numbers
Jadeja's recent ODI numbers
Jadeja bolstered India in their last three ODI World Cup campaigns (2023, 2019, and 2015). However, he seems to be behind in the pecking order right now. Since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, the all-rounder has played just 13 ODIs. Jadeja has scored just 149 runs at 29.8 and taken 12 wickets at 45.16 in this phase. In fact, he has a solitary wicket in his last six ODIs.
Information
Match-winning performance due
As per ESPNcricinfo, Jadeja last took more than two wickets in an ODI in February last year (3/35 vs England, Cuttack). His last 40-plus score with the bat came in March 2023 (45* vs Australia, Wankhede).
Career
Jadeja's stellar career
Nevertheless, Jadeja has been among India's most prolific spin-bowling all-rounders across formats. The 37-year-old, who has retired from T20Is, is still the top-ranked ICC all-rounder in Tests. Across 210 ODIs, the southpaw has scored 2,905 runs at an average of 32.27 (13 half-centuries). He also owns 232 ODI wickets at 36.54, including 2 fifers. One of the greatest fielders, Jadeja, has also taken 79 catches. His direct hits are second to none.