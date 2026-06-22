End of Ravindra Jadeja's limited-overs career? What lies ahead

Numbers

Jadeja's recent ODI numbers

Jadeja bolstered India in their last three ODI World Cup campaigns (2023, 2019, and 2015). However, he seems to be behind in the pecking order right now. Since the 2023 World Cup final against Australia, the all-rounder has played just 13 ODIs. Jadeja has scored just 149 runs at 29.8 and taken 12 wickets at 45.16 in this phase. In fact, he has a solitary wicket in his last six ODIs.