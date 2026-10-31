These factors made R Ashwin one of India's smartest bowlers
What's the story
Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowed out of international cricket in late 2024, is hailed as one of the finest spinners in the game's history. Just like his deliveries, his retirement was also unpredictable, as it came midway through the 2024/25 Border-Gavsakar Trophy in Australia. Ashwin made his debut for India in 2010 and went on to become India's most successful off-spinner in both Test and international cricket. On this note, we look at the factors that made him an asset.
Bowling evolution
Ashwin's unique approach with the ball in hand
Ashwin's bowling style was a mix of classical and contemporary techniques.
He developed variations on the off-break delivery early in his career, which made him try too many things at first.
But this strategy paid off as he claimed nine five-wicket hauls in his first 16 Tests.
An off-break delivery turns from the off side to leg side when bowled at a right-handed batsman.
Prowess
Ashwin's artistic qualities
Ashwin had a unique blend of artistic and abrasive qualities in his game.
Besides bowling match-winning spells, he also played numerous fine knocks to bail India out of trouble.
He also showed great determination on the field, having once saved the 2021 Sydney Test against Australia with Hanuma Vihari despite suffering injuries during the game.
This was a testament to his commitment and resilience as a cricketer.
Legacy
Comparison with other off-spinners
Despite a rich tradition of off-spin bowling in India, Ashwin stands out as one of the best contemporary off-spinners alongside Australia's Nathan Lyon.
Though he could not taste much success outside Asia and West Indies, his brilliance on turning tracks was second to none.
Ashwin was also a great reader of the game, which helped him make accurate strategies as per the batter, pitch, and situation.
Strategy
A connoisseur of the game
Ashwin is often described as a "connoisseur" as his knowledge of the game has left many in shock.
He speaks with authority and intelligence, having even developed the carrom ball, flicking it with his middle finger to make it go the other way.
This shows his strong fingers, a powerful mind, and confidence in his craft.
Career highlights
765 wickets across formats
Ashwin played a total of 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20Is for India.
He has also scored over 3,500 runs in Test matches with six centuries to his name.
The spinner took an incredible 765 wickets across formats during his career - the 12th-most for any bowler to date.
This includes 537 wickets at a stunning average of 24 in Tests alone, making him the second-highest wicket-taker for India after Anil Kumble (619).
All-rounder stats
His batting prowess in Tests
Ashwin also established himself as a formidable batsman in Tests, scoring 3,503 runs from 106 matches with six centuries.
He is one of only three players to have scored over 3,000 runs and taken over 500 wickets in Test cricket.
The other two are England's Stuart Broad (3,662 runs and 604 wickets) and Australia's Shane Warne (3,154 runs and 708 wickets).
Test records
Other notable records of Ashwin
Ashwin has scored a century and taken five wickets in a Test match on four occasions. He is only behind legendary all-rounder Ian Botham (five times).
Ashwin has played 65 Tests at home, taking 383 wickets at an impressive average of 21.57 with 29 five-wicket hauls.
The Indian ace finished his illustrious career with a total of 37 Test five-wicket hauls, the joint second-most with Shane Warne in Test cricket. They are only behind Sri Lankan spinner Muthiah Muralidaran (67).