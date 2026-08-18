Manjrekar's criticism hurt me, but I took it positively: Ashwin
What's the story
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin has opened up about the harsh criticism he received at the start of his international career. The off-spinner recalled how a scathing assessment from former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar left him furious and hurt after a tough tour of Australia in 2011-12. Despite his struggles, Ashwin took the opportunity to improve himself over time.
First impression
I felt bad reading his column, says Ashwin
Reflecting on his experience, Ashwin said Manjrekar's column had left him deeply disappointed.
He recalled reading the entire article on his return from Australia and feeling a mix of anger and sadness.
"I actually felt bad. Anger was just a reaction, but I felt really bad," he said during an interview with Jio Hotstar.
Growth journey
Ashwin chose to take Manjrekar's comments constructively
Instead of letting the criticism get to him, Ashwin chose to take Manjrekar's comments constructively.
He said he worked hard on his bowling and fitness in the years that followed.
"I wasn't a gifted athlete. I worked very hard, and in 2015, he wrote another article saying that I was bowling so well now," Ashwin added.
Message sent
His article came to me like a guru, added Ashwin
Ashwin later got in touch with Manjrekar and told him how he felt about the criticism at first.
"I had felt bad back then, but his article came to me like a guru and changed my life," he said.
The cricketer emphasized that if there's something to learn from criticism, he takes it on board.
Career highlights
India's 2nd-highest wicket-taker in international cricket
Ashwin went on to become one of India's greatest match-winners, ending his international career with 765 wickets and 4,394 runs in 287 matches.
He retired from international cricket on December 18, 2024, as India's second-highest wicket-taker in international cricket after Anil Kumble.