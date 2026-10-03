Ranking India's 5 best openers in ODIs

Tendulkar transformed the role of an ODI opener after moving to the top of India's order.

His attacking strokeplay, consistency and ability to bat deep made him a constant threat.

His partnership with Sourav Ganguly also became one of India's most productive opening combinations.

As per Cricinfo, Tendulkar managed 15,310 runs as an opener at 48.29 (50s: 75, 100s: 45).

Overall, he scored 18,426 ODI runs at 44.83 (50s: 96, 100s: 49).