Ranking India's 5 best openers in ODIs
What's the story
India have produced several outstanding opening batters in ODI cricket, but only a select few have combined consistency, match-winning impact and longevity at the top. From Sachin Tendulkar's record-setting career to Rohit Sharma's extraordinary hundreds, each name on this list shaped India's white-ball batting in a different era. Virender Sehwag brought explosive intent, while Sourav Ganguly and Shubman Gill added their own distinctive qualities.
#1
Sachin Tendulkar
Tendulkar transformed the role of an ODI opener after moving to the top of India's order.
His attacking strokeplay, consistency and ability to bat deep made him a constant threat.
His partnership with Sourav Ganguly also became one of India's most productive opening combinations.
As per Cricinfo, Tendulkar managed 15,310 runs as an opener at 48.29 (50s: 75, 100s: 45).
Overall, he scored 18,426 ODI runs at 44.83 (50s: 96, 100s: 49).
#2
Rohit Sharma
Rohit turned ODI opening into an art built around timing, patience and devastating acceleration.
Once promoted to the top of the order, he developed into one of the format's most prolific run-scorers.
Rohit holds the record for the highest individual ODI score, with 264, and has three ODI double centuries.
Out of his 12,028 ODI runs, 9,998 have come as an opener at 54.63 (100s: 33, 50s: 49).
#3
Virender Sehwag
Sehwag gave India's ODI innings a completely different opening template.
He attacked from the first over, often putting bowlers under pressure before they could settle.
Sehwag clocked 7,518 runs as an opener (Asia/ICC/IND) at 36.49 (100s: 14, 50s: 35).
Overall, he managed 8,273 runs at 35.05 (100s: 15, 50s: 38).
His fearless approach was particularly valuable because it allowed India to establish momentum early.
#4
Sourav Ganguly
Ganguly was a hugely influential ODI opener during one of India's most important transitional periods.
His elegant strokeplay through the off side complemented an increasingly aggressive approach at the top.
Ganguly accumulated 9,146 runs as an opener at 41.57 (100s: 19, 50s: 58).
Overall, he scored 11,363 ODI runs (100s: 22, 50s: 72) while forming a formidable partnership with Tendulkar.
Their combination provided India with the desired cushion.
#5
Shubman Gill
Gill represents the newest generation among these five names, but his ODI record has already established him as a significant opening option.
His compact technique and ability to accelerate without losing control have made him effective across conditions.
Gill owns 3,292 runs as an opener at 64.54 (100s: 9, 50s: 19).
He has played six matches at number three, scoring 420 runs at 70 (100s: 2, 50s: 1).