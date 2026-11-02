Presenting India's top-five all-rounders of all time
What's the story
India has a rich history of producing cricketing legends who have left an indelible mark on the sport. From winning ICC trophies to setting new benchmarks with their extraordinary skills, these players have taken Indian cricket to new heights. The Indian team has also enjoyed the services of several three-dimensional players over the years. On this note, here's a look at five greatest Indian all-rounders of all time.
#1
Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev changed the face of Indian cricket with his fast-bowling and lower-order batting.
He led India to its first-ever ODI World Cup victory in 1983, a feat many consider Team India's greatest achievement.
One of the best all-rounders in cricket history, Kapil scored 5,248 runs in Tests and took 434 wickets.
He was also the first player to achieve the rare double of 5,000 runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket.
Kapil finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets.
#2
Ravindra Jadeja
From scalping vital wickets to scoring crucial runs and taking jaw-dropping catches, Ravindra Jadeja has been a captain's delight in international cricket.
Having recorded 644 wickets and 7,580 wickets, Jadeja is among only four players to complete the double of 7,000 runs and 600 wickets across formats.
He is also a two-time Champions Trophy winner and one-time T20 World Cup champion.
#3
Ravichandran Ashwin
Though Ravichandran Ashwin is mostly known for his heroics in the Test arena, his numbers in white-ball cricket are also impressive.
Besides being a magician with the ball, Ashwin has also been Team India's saviour with the bat at times.
With 765 wickets at 25.80, he is India's second-highest wicket-taker across formats.
His tally also includes 4,394 runs and six centuries.
#4
Vinoo Mankad
Though Vinoo Mankad did not have a massive career, he left a lasting impact.
Representing India in 44 Test matches between 1946 and 1959, he maintained a batting average of 31.47 for his 2,109 runs.
Mankad was also a phenomenal left-arm spinner, who took 162 Test wickets at an average of 32.32.
He was the first Indian player to achieve the double of 1,000 runs and 100 wickets in Test matches.
#5
Hardik Pandya
In the modern-day game, Hardik Pandya is arguably the best all-rounder in white-ball cricket.
His big-hitting prowess in the end overs is not second to many.
When fit, Pandya can also give the best of batters a run for their money.
The dasher's 4,724 international runs have come at a strike rate of 117.95.
His tally also includes 222 wickets.