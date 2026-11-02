Presenting India's top-five all-rounders of all time

Kapil Dev changed the face of Indian cricket with his fast-bowling and lower-order batting.

He led India to its first-ever ODI World Cup victory in 1983, a feat many consider Team India's greatest achievement.

One of the best all-rounders in cricket history, Kapil scored 5,248 runs in Tests and took 434 wickets.

He was also the first player to achieve the rare double of 5,000 runs and 400 wickets in Test cricket.

Kapil finished his ODI career with 3,783 runs and 253 wickets.