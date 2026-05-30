This star can play decisive role in IPL 2026 final

The stage is set for the grand finale of the 2026 Indian Premier League . Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The high-octane clash is scheduled for Sunday at 7:30pm IST. RCB are eyeing to defend their title while GT aim to clinch their second championship trophy. Here we look at the player who can play a decisive role in the final.

Star performers Several prominent stars will be in action The final match will see some of the biggest names in cricket. For RCB, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Josh Hazlewood will be key players. GT's squad includes Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. However, the player who can be the key difference-maker in the final showdown is Krunal Pandya.

Clutch Pandya has been the real clutch Pandya has been at the top of his all-round game this season. His ability to shine amid challenging circumstances makes him one of a kind. The veteran all-rounder has delivered several clutch performances this season, both with the bat and the ball. His nerves of steel can give the Titans a hard time in the final.

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Performances When going gets tough, Pandya gets going Pandya's 225 runs this season have come at an average of 45 and a strike rate of 147.05. The southpaw has been a floater in the batting order who often gets promoted when RCB lose early wickets. There have been only four instances of him batting above seven this season. He recorded 40-plus scores in three of these three matches—73, 43, and 41*. Each of these three matches saw RCB lose at least three wickets in the first six overs.

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Bowling His numbers with the ball Pandya has been equally effective with his left-arm spin as well. He has claimed 13 wickets this season, as his economy of 8.64 is only second to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 8 among RCB bowlers this season. In fact, Pandya has the third-best economy rate among spinners with at least 12 wickets this season.