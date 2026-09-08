This prodigy can become India's next batting sensation
What's the story
As the cricketing world looks to the future, a new generation of players is emerging. With stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma nearing the end of their illustrious careers, it's time to look at potential successors. As Indian cricket has no dearth of talent, there are many in line to fill the shoes of these legends. On this note, we look at the player who can become India's next batting sensation.
Rising star
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A superstar at 15
The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featured in the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup, playing a pivotal role in India's title triumph.
If age remained the only criterion, the southpaw would have been eligible to feature in the next two editions of the competition.
However, Sooryavanshi has now set his sights on the biggest stage - international cricket.
Arguably the hottest rising talent at present, Sooryavanshi has all that it takes to become a batting superstar.
Stats
When Sooryavanshi arrived in IPL
Sooryavanshi became a household name after hammering a 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
At 14, Sooryavanshi became the youngest-ever player to hit a T20 century, and he did it on the grandest stage of them all.
Across seven innings that season, the Rajasthan Royals batter scored an impressive 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55.
Though Sooryavanshi enjoyed a dream IPL debut season, questions remained about whether he could replicate his heroics in 2026 or would remain a one-season wonder.
Campaign
A record-breaking 2026 season
Sooryavanshi silenced the critics by not just impressing in IPL 2026 but also shattering records left, right, and center.
The Rajasthan Royals sensation won the Orange Cap, having tallied an impressive 776 runs in 16 matches while striking at 237.30.
Sooryavanshi made these runs at an average of 48.50, having tallied five fifties and a ton.
While the 15-year-old southpaw smoked 72 sixes in IPL 2026, no other batter has tallied even 60 maximums in a T20 tournament.
T20 debut
Youngest ever international cricketer
Sooryavanshi's IPL exploits were impossible to ignore as he was named in India's T20I squad right after the competition.
His much-awaited international debut came in the second T20I against England at Manchester's Old Trafford.
Aged 15 years and 99 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian debutant.
He went past the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut aged 16 years and 205 days.
Heroics
Player of the Series in Zimbabwe
Though Sooryavanshi failed to make a significant impact in England, he unleashed his best in India's next T20I assignment - against Zimbabwe.
The opener finished the three-match affair with two half-centuries and was named Player of the Series.
He struck 50 off 19 balls in the opening match before making a career-best 81 off 49 deliveries in the third T20I.
In between, he scored 20.
Duleep Trophy
Success in red-ball cricket
After shining for Team India, Sooryavanshi was named the East Zone's captain for the ongoing Duleep Trophy.
While this decision faced criticism from several corners, it did not impact the youngster's on-field performances.
On his Duleep Trophy debut, Sooryavanshi had a disappointing outing, where he was dismissed for 8.
However, his next three scores were 81-ball 92, 43-ball 40, and a 37-ball 44.
Prospect
An all-format superstar in line
Though Sooryavanshi's big-hitting ability is mind-boggling but so has been his consistency.
This reflects that there's a method to his madness.
Sooryavanshi has also shown the eagerness to keep getting better.
All these factors suggest that the 15-year-old will only improve with time.
Owing to the same, it is safe to say that Sooryavanshi is set to become the next big thing in Indian cricket.