This prodigy can become India's next batting sensation

The 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featured in the 2026 ICC Under-19 World Cup, playing a pivotal role in India's title triumph.

If age remained the only criterion, the southpaw would have been eligible to feature in the next two editions of the competition.

However, Sooryavanshi has now set his sights on the biggest stage - international cricket.

Arguably the hottest rising talent at present, Sooryavanshi has all that it takes to become a batting superstar.