Will Hemang Badani replace Stephen Fleming as CSK's head coach?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are considering former Indian cricketer Hemang Badani as the top candidate for their head coach position, as per Times of India. The news comes after a mutual decision between CSK and Stephen Fleming to end their 18-year association. The move comes ahead of the IPL 2027 season and players' auction, giving CSK ample time to revamp its coaching structure.
Coaching credentials
Badani top candidate for CSK's head coach position
Badani, who was the head coach of Delhi Capitals (DC) last season, is said to be a strong contender for the CSK head coach role.
According to Times of India, CSK's top officials are currently in Dallas reviewing the team's past performances and future plans.
The franchise is said to be reviewing its cricket operations with Badani emerging as a potential addition to their coaching set-up.
Coaching legacy
Fleming's stellar 18-year association with CSK
Fleming joined CSK as a player in the inaugural season of IPL and became the team's head coach in 2009.
Under his leadership, CSK reached 11 finals (10 in IPL, one in Champions League) and won six titles.
Even during a two-season ban from IPL, he guided Rising Pune Supergiant to the final once (2017).
However, after a disappointing IPL 2026 season where CSK finished eighth with just 12 points, Fleming's long association with the franchise came to an end.
Official announcement
CSK bid adieu to Fleming
CSK issued an official statement announcing their decision to mutually part ways with Fleming. The franchise described it as the end of one of the most successful partnerships in IPL history.
"The decision was reached with respect and gratitude, following a series of open and honest discussions between Fleming and the Super Kings management," the statement read.
Farewell message
'Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport'
Reflecting on his time with CSK, Fleming said, "Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career."
He added that they celebrated unforgettable victories together and built memories that would stay with him forever.