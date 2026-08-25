Why Team India lost successive WTC finals: Key takeaways
What's the story
India still have a chance to reach the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, the Shubman Gill-led side, currently fifth in the 2025-27 standings, will have to win the majority of their matches. India played the inaugural WTC final in 2021, losing to New Zealand, before suffering another defeat against Australia in 2023. Here are further details.
2021 final
India reach inaugural WTC final
Under Virat Kohli, India topped the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-23) with 520 points. They won 12 of their 17 Tests, including a historic 2-1 series win in Australia.
The final scheduled in Southampton saw India reach 149/3. However, they were bowled out for 217. New Zealand took a 32-run lead before India collapsed to 170.
New Zealand chased 139 to win by eight wickets.
2023 final
Australia batter India in 2023 final
With Rohit Sharma at the helm, India also reached the next WTC final, scheduled at The Oval in 2023.
India finished second in the 2021-23 WTC cycle with a 58.8% points percentage.
At The Oval, Australia recovered from 76/3 to post 469, led by tons from Travis Head and Steve Smith.
India replied with 296, conceding a 173-run lead. Chasing 444, India collapsed from 179/3 to 234.
Information
Decision to leave out Ashwin
In 2023, India made history by becoming the first team to feature in the first two WTC finals. However, the decision to leave out former spinner Ravichandran Ashwin became a major talking point. Meanwhile, Australia included Nathan Lyon despite the pace-friendly track, a move that paid off.
Pathway
Can India make 2027 final?
India missed the 2025 WTC final after finishing third in the standings.
Their journey in the ongoing cycle hasn't been smooth either. They are currently fifth with five wins in 10 games and a points percentage of 53.33.
Besides the ongoing SL Test, they have seven games remaining in the cycle. Winning six of those would put them in a strong position.