Why Team India lost successive WTC finals: Key takeaways

Under Virat Kohli, India topped the inaugural WTC cycle (2019-23) with 520 points. They won 12 of their 17 Tests, including a historic 2-1 series win in Australia.

The final scheduled in Southampton saw India reach 149/3. However, they were bowled out for 217. New Zealand took a 32-run lead before India collapsed to 170.

New Zealand chased 139 to win by eight wickets.