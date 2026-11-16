SMAT: Here's why Bihar captain Sooryavanshi didn't play vs Railways
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the youngest cricketer to captain a men's T20 team, missed Bihar's second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Railways. Suraj Kashyap is leading the team in his absence. The reason for Sooryavanshi's unavailability is his selection in the India A squad for the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament starting on November 19.
Captaincy debut
Sooryavanshi made captaincy debut in SMAT
Sooryavanshi made his captaincy debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 14, leading Bihar against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.
At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket.
Despite his team's five-wicket loss, the young cricketer showed promise with a quick-fire 18 off 12 balls.
He hit two fours and a six during his innings, forming partnerships for the first and second wickets before being dismissed by Chetan Sakariya.
Upcoming challenge
Sooryavanshi to compete with these players
Sooryavanshi will compete with Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh for an opening batter's role in the Asia Cup Rising Stars.
If it were a T20 format, Sooryavanshi would have been a certain opener. However, this year's edition is being played in a 50-over format.
India A squad for ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan.