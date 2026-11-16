SMAT: Here's why Bihar captain Sooryavanshi didn't play vs Railways

Sooryavanshi made his captaincy debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on November 14, leading Bihar against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest captain in men's T20 cricket.

Despite his team's five-wicket loss, the young cricketer showed promise with a quick-fire 18 off 12 balls.

He hit two fours and a six during his innings, forming partnerships for the first and second wickets before being dismissed by Chetan Sakariya.