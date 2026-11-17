3 reasons why Jasprit Bumrah makes world-class batters look clueless
What's the story
Jasprit Bumrah is set to bolster India's pace attack in the impending two-match Test series against hosts New Zealand. Despite missing several Tests due to workload management, the speedster remains India's biggest weapon across conditions, especially overseas. Having delivered consistently with his late pinpoint accuracy, Bumrah has troubled some of the finest batters. Here's why Bumrah makes world-class batters look clueless.
#1
Profound bowling action
Bumrah has an unconventional bowling action that remains his biggest strength.
Despite a short run-up, his unusual arm movement makes it difficult for batters to pick the ball early.
Even experienced international players struggle to judge his deliveries, as his unique action offers very few clues about the exact direction, pace, or length.
That's why his slower ball is even more deceptive.
#2
Generating late movement
Bumrah's ability to move the ball both ways makes him a nightmare for batters.
He can bring deliveries into right-handers or move them away at the last moment, forcing players to commit before the ball reaches them. His sharp seam movement adds another challenge.
Even well-set batters can misjudge their shots, making Bumrah dangerous across conditions.
Information
Signature accuracy
Bumrah maintains remarkable accuracy, consistently hitting challenging lengths. His yorkers can uproot stumps in a flash, and his ability to bowl a vicious slower ball against the run of play stands out.