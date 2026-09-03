Reasons why Rohit Sharma still matters to India's ODI side
What's the story
Rohit Sharma's future in international cricket has been a talking point. Amid growing calls for his retirement, the former Indian captain answered his critics in style, smashing a historic century at Lord's despite India's defeat. With every ODI now carrying greater significance, Rohit's experience could still prove invaluable. Here are three reasons why India need him for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup.
#1
Wealth of experience
Having made his debut nearly two decades ago, Rohit brings a wealth of experience to the table.
With 11,895 runs, 34 centuries, three double-tons, and the highest individual ODI score, his record speaks for itself.
More importantly, his experience in both home and away conditions remains indispensable.
As seen in the Lord's ODI, replacing a big-ticket player like Rohit is no mean feat.
#2
Acclimatizing to pitch and conditions
The 2027 ODI World Cup will be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Therefore, acclimatizing to pitches and conditions will be important.
Unlike the subcontinent, the pitches in Africa will have plenty of bounce and movement.
According to Cricinfo, Rohit has three tons and a half-century across 22 ODIs in Africa. Moreover, he has the most centuries in ODI World Cups (7).
#3
Value beyond batting
Rohit's value certainly extends beyond his batting.
With Shubman Gill leading up to his first World Cup as captain, having a former skipper of this caliber by his side will be a boon.
Rohit knows the major tournament drill, having led India through their dream, yet painful, 2023 ODI World Cup run.
He also powered India to the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy titles.