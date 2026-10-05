Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Afghanistan T20I series: Gautam Gambhir explains
What's the story
Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently opened up on teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's long wait for an opportunity despite his stellar form. Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi became the youngest Indian to play international cricket. He broke legend Sachin Tendulkar's record by making his T20I debut against England at just 15 years and 99 days old. Despite his stellar T20 run, the left-handed batter missed India's recent T20I series.
Trajectory
Missing Afghanistan series after stellar start
After replacing Sanju Samson midway through the England T20I series, Sooryavanshi also featured against Zimbabwe.
On that T20I tour, he became the youngest man to score a half-century in international cricket.
The 15-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series, including an 81 (49) in the final T20I.
Despite these early successes, he was benched for the Afghanistan T20I series at home.
Coach's words
Sooryavanshi had to wait for his opportunity
Now, Gambhir has revealed that he had a detailed conversation with Sooryavanshi about this delay.
He stressed that being in good form doesn't guarantee immediate opportunities.
"It was a new experience for me as well. Yes, he was in good form, but I made him understand that sometimes, because of the players who have done well for a long time, he will have to wait for his opportunity," Gambhir said on JioStar's Follow the Blues.
Selection criteria
Team selection based on best combination
Gambhir further clarified that team selection is based on the best combination to win a match, not external pressures or social media noise.
He said, "It depends on who in that dressing room, or who the coach and captain feel can win us the match."
Gambhir defended his decision to stick with senior players like Abhishek Sharma and Samson, who were part of the side that won the 2026 T20 World Cup.
Numbers
A look at Sooryavanshi's T20 numbers
According to Cricinfo, Sooryavanshi has smashed 246 runs from eight T20Is at an incredible strike rate of 186.36. His tally includes 2 half-centuries.
His overall T20 strike rate reads 214.83, including 1,723 runs in 42 matches at 42.02. He already has 4 tons and 8 half-centuries.
Sooryavanshi recently featured in India's 2026 Asian Games campaign, where he scored 38 and 15.