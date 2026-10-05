Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Afghanistan T20I series: Gautam Gambhir explains

After replacing Sanju Samson midway through the England T20I series, Sooryavanshi also featured against Zimbabwe.

On that T20I tour, he became the youngest man to score a half-century in international cricket.

The 15-year-old was adjudged the Player of the Series, including an 81 (49) in the final T20I.

Despite these early successes, he was benched for the Afghanistan T20I series at home.